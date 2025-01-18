Man accused of attempting sex with mentally ill woman says he only wanted conversation

A young Ghanaian man accused of luring a mentally challenged woman to a secluded area, allegedly for sexual purposes, was subjected to beatings by some residents of the neighbourhood.



In a video of the incident circulating on social media, the accused man denies the allegations, claiming he had taken the woman to the secluded location only to have a conversation with her. However, his explanation failed to convince the residents, who deemed his actions suspicious.

Residents Demand Answers



The man’s attackers questioned why he would choose a mentally challenged woman and such a hidden location for a mere conversation. Amid their disbelief, they continued to assault him, accusing him of attempting to exploit the vulnerable woman.

Unexpected Reaction from the Woman



In the video, the assailants are seen instructing the man to wrap his arm around the woman’s neck to show affection, a demand he hesitated to comply with. Interestingly, the mentally challenged woman, seemingly unfazed by the situation, voluntarily moved closer to the man and placed her arm around his neck, appearing to show solidarity with him.

Social Media Reactions

Social media users have reacted to the video with scepticism, echoing the sentiment that the man’s claim of merely wanting a conversation with the woman is implausible.

Broader Issues of Exploitation Highlighted



While there is no concrete evidence to suggest that any sexual act occurred, the incident highlights the broader issue of abuse faced by mentally challenged women in Ghana. Cases of mentally ill women being impregnated by unknown men are not uncommon, but the perpetrators often evade accountability, leaving the women in precarious situations.