Luwemba apologises for ‘slip of the tongue’ at Ssegirinya’s grave

Former assistant to the late Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, Alex Luswa Luwemba, has publicly apologised for his controversial remarks at his former boss’s grave.

Luwemba admitted to making an emotional mistake while visiting the grave in Masaka, an act that drew criticism from voters and supporters.

He was filmed appearing to pray to the deceased, informing him about his political bid and seeking his help to win the by-election.

Luwemba was in the race at the time for the National Unity Platform (NUP) party flag in the upcoming Kawempe North by-election.

Days later, he lost the NUP flag to lawyer Luyimbazi Nalukoola, finishing in third place according to the party’s Election Management Committee.

‘It was never my intention to pray to the dead’

Luwemba explained that his visit to the grave was to check on the final construction works and also to mark the first-month anniversary of Hon. Ssegirinya’s passing.

“We the living are the ones who pray for the dead. That day, I had gone to Masaka, first of all, to check how the final construction works on Hon. Ssegirinya’s grave went,” Luwemba said.

He added that he went with his team to pray for his former boss, asking Allah to forgive him and grant him eternal peace.

‘I became emotional and had a slip of the tongue’

Luwemba acknowledged that he misspoke in the heat of the moment, attributing it to overwhelming emotions at the grave.

“As you know, we are all human, and often we make mistakes in our words. So, being at the grave, I became emotional and had a slip of the tongue,” he admitted.

The video of his visit quickly circulated, sparking backlash from NUP supporters and voters in Kawempe North, who viewed his actions as inappropriate and disrespectful.

He says however, that he has since apologised after guetting guidance from elders in the muslim community.