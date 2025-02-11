Counsel Nalukoola handed NUP flag for Kawempe North by-election 

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has selected city lawyer Luyimbazi Nalukoola to carry its flag for the Kawempe North by-election.

The election to the area former MP, the late Hon Muhammad Ssegirinya is slated for later next month.

Nalukoola was unveiled on Tuesday by the NUP election management committee amid pomp at the party offices in Makerere Kavule.

He beat 9 other contenders to the flag.

The party, last week held a public debate for all the contenders where each laid out their plans for the people of Kawempe.

Speaking after being handed the flag, Nalukoola vowed to work with all party members including his competitors in the race to “ take on our adversaries as a unified force ”

“ I have been entrusted with a ticked from a formidable political party of our times, ” he said

“ As a unified force, we must ensure that NUP retains this seat.”

The Electoral Commission has since set key dates for the by-election, and promised a transparent and well-structured voting process that will allow residents of Kawempe North to elect their next leader.

Key Dates in the By-Election Roadmap

The EC’s roadmap includes the following key events and timelines:

27th January 2025 – Stakeholders' meeting and press briefing in Kawempe North.

27th – 31st January 2025 – Updating the National Voters’ Register for the constituency.

31st January 2025 – Cut-off date for voter registration and transfer of polling stations within Kawempe North.

10th – 19th February 2025 – Display of the Voters’ Register at designated polling stations.

26th – 27th February 2025 – Nomination of candidates at the Office of the Returning Officer.

28th February – 11th March 2025 – Official campaign period for candidates.

13th March 2025 – Polling Day for the by-election.

The recruitment and training of election officials will take place throughout February, ensuring a smooth and credible electoral process.