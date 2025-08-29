LIST: NUP announces former Makerere Guild President as Kawempe South flagbearer

Shamim Nambassa, former Guild President of Makerere University, has been nominated as the National Unity Platform (NUP) flagbearer for Woman Councillor LC5, Kawempe South.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for supporting and praying for us. We are the official @NUP_Ug flagbearers for Woman Councillor LC5 Kawempe South,” Nambassa posted on X.

Nambassa, a pharmacist, hails from Butambala. She is the daughter of the late Mugalula Abdul and Twerebe Media. She served as the 87th Guild President of Makerere University.

Her education began at Parental Care School before she joined Nabisunsa Girls’ Secondary School for O- and A-levels. She later graduated with a Bachelor of Pharmacy from Makerere University.

At Nabisunsa, she was head prefect in 2017. At Makerere, she represented the School of Health Sciences in the Guild Council and later served as Guild Academic Affairs Minister in 2021. She was Guild President from 2021 to 2022.

NUP today released a full list of candidates to carry its flag across districts in the upcoming local government elections. See below: