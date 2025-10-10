I went against my family to join politics - Zambaali

Journalist-turned-political aspirant, Zambaali Busalio Mukasa, who recently clinched the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket for the Nansana Municipality parliamentary seat, has revealed the personal motivation behind his decision to leave his media career at NBS TV.

Speaking on NTV’s Mwasuze Mutya programme on Friday, Mr. Mukasa admitted that his foray into the dangerous world of politics was driven by a deep sense of obligation to his long-neglected hometown, even if it meant defying his family.

Mukasa, who grew up in Nansana, says he felt the municipality, despite its large population, consistently failed at the highest levels of governance.

He noted that Nansana lacked a voice at the decision-making table, a deficiency brought into sharp focus by a recent humanitarian crisis.

“I saw this up close, when we had the Lubigi demolitions,” Mukasa explained. “I saw a woman whose house had been demolished, holding a chicken as the only belonging she had left. I asked myself, who is there to speak for Nansana?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa with NTV's Stella Nante

Mukasa also noted the chronic lack of public services, pointing out the community has only one government health centre and no government-funded secondary school. This structural neglect, he stated, was the driving force behind his career change.

Mukasa acknowledged that the transition from journalism to politics was met with resistance from those closest to him.

"The truth is I feared this change from journalism to politics, because fear is human," he admitted.

Overcoming Fear and Family Opposition

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition was fiercest at home; his family strongly discouraged the move. He recounted his mother’s stern warning, “‘If I catch you joining politics…,’” and his paternal aunt, whom he listens to greatly, was equally furious, warning him that "the world is too dangerous for me to be taking such a route."