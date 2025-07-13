I could not walk for 24 hours after Benny Hinn prayer – Patience Rwabwogo

Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, the daughter of President Yoweri Museveni, recounted a powerful and transformative experience after receiving a prayer from televangelist Benny Hinn during his recent crusade in Kampala.

Patience revealed how, after the prayer, she had a blurred memory of what transpired and how she could not walk for 24 hours after.

Patience had first met Pastor Benny Hinn during a visit to State House in Nakasero, where she was introduced to him by her father.

But on Hinn’s final day, after initially deciding not to attend, she said she felt compelled by the Lord to go.

At the time they called her for prayer, she says, she was preparing to leave because it was getting late.

“There were so many groups of people who came from different countries, and Pastor Hinn was praying for them one at a time. I looked at my watch, and it was 9:30, and I felt that if he was to pray for each group, we would leave at around midnight,” she said.

“So I handed the gifts that we had come with to Pastor Jessica Kayanja and started to plan how to sneak out quietly. But then, suddenly, I heard Pastor Kayanja calling for me to come for prayer"

Pastor Patience Rwabwogo in tears

An Overwhelming Experience

As Pastor Hinn laid hands on her, the First Daughter says her body went through an intense spiritual experience, which sent her tumbling to the ground.

"I don’t know how I fell down or how I got back up. My legs completely gave way, and I lost all sensation from the waist down. It was an overwhelming experience."

She described feeling a sensation akin to oil being poured over her head as she lay on the ground, unable to move or speak.

The experience, she said, left her physically incapacitated, unable to walk by herself.

“I got home, I could not climb the stairs and had to grab onto things to try and get upstairs,” she explained. It wasn’t until the following evening that I could walk normally again.

Despite this, she believed the prayer’s effects were not just for her but for the kingdom’s growth.

Patience Rwabwogo

A Special Calling and Prophecy

During Pastor Benny Hinn’s prayer, he also prophesied about Patience’s future in government.

He declared, "I see promotion, and I see government. There is a bigger call here.”

Patience, who has been involved in church leadership and service since her youth, reflected on her early calling to preach the gospel.