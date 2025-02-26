Pulse logo
Gun shots as police detain NUP candidate Nalukoola 

26 February 2025 at 10:23
Counsel Luyimbazi Nalukoola
  • Samson Waswa

Police on Wednesday afternoon arrested and briefly detained opposition NUP's Counsel Luyimbaazi Nalukoola shortly after his nomination

The lawyer and candidate for the Kawempe North by-election was grabbed by police operatives moments after he was nominated by the electoral commission at their offices in Kyebando.

He was bundled in a “drone” van and driven to Kawempe Central Police Station where he was detained.

Police fired teargas and live rounds to disperse a handful of supporters and reporters during the arrest.

It was reported that a number of people including a reporter with Top TV were injured in the process

Later on, he was released and driven off by supporters.

He said he was badly beaten by the operatives during the arrest.

