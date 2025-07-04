Joel Ssenyonyi graduates with master’s degree from UCU

The Leader of the Opposition in the Ugandan Parliament, Joel Besekezi Ssenyonyi, is among the students graduating today at Uganda Christian University (UCU).

In a post on X, Ssenyonyi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nakawa West Constituency in Kampala, said he had attained a Master’s in Organisational Leadership and Management.

"Thanking God for yet another academic qualification attained today, a Master’s in Organisational Leadership and Management from Uganda Christian University (UCU)," he posted on X.

"My thesis was titled: Perspectives on Corruption, and Addressing Its Effect on Service Delivery: The Case of Banda Parish in Nakawa West Constituency."

His wife and mother accompanied him to the graduation event.

His wife, Febress, also posted on X: "Congratulations to you, @JoelSsenyonyi, upon attaining a Master of Organisational Leadership and Management. Webale butazanyisa school fees😀"

Joel Ssenyonyi is also the Spokesperson of the National Unity Platform.

Born on December 20, 1986, he is a Muruuli by tribe and grew up in Kyengera, a Kampala city suburb.

He studied at Trinity Academy Primary School Bukoto for his Primary Seven, and at St Lawrence Citizen High School for his O and A Levels.

He joined UBC Television at the age of 19 while on his Senior Six vacation.