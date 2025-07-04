Pulse logo
Joel Ssenyonyi graduates with master’s degree from UCU

04 July 2025 at 10:45
The Leader of the Opposition in the Ugandan Parliament, Joel Besekezi Ssenyonyi, is among the students graduating today at Uganda Christian University (UCU).
In a post on X, Ssenyonyi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nakawa West Constituency in Kampala, said he had attained a Master’s in Organisational Leadership and Management.

"Thanking God for yet another academic qualification attained today, a Master’s in Organisational Leadership and Management from Uganda Christian University (UCU)," he posted on X.

"My thesis was titled: Perspectives on Corruption, and Addressing Its Effect on Service Delivery: The Case of Banda Parish in Nakawa West Constituency."

His wife and mother accompanied him to the graduation event.

His wife, Febress, also posted on X: "Congratulations to you, @JoelSsenyonyi, upon attaining a Master of Organisational Leadership and Management. Webale butazanyisa school fees😀"

Joel Ssenyonyi is also the Spokesperson of the National Unity Platform.

Born on December 20, 1986, he is a Muruuli by tribe and grew up in Kyengera, a Kampala city suburb.

He studied at Trinity Academy Primary School Bukoto for his Primary Seven, and at St Lawrence Citizen High School for his O and A Levels.

He joined UBC Television at the age of 19 while on his Senior Six vacation.

After leaving UBC, he joined NTV Uganda as a host and news anchor. He spent five years at the station before leaving to join politics.

