Gen Kainerugaba travels to Algeria

The Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, arrived in Algiers, Algeria, on January 20 for high-level military and bilateral meetings.

Gen Kainerugaba was accompanied by senior UPDF officials, including Maj Gen James Birungi, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security; Maj Gen Bob Ogiki, Joint Staff Policy and Strategy; and Maj Gen Keith Katungi, the 5th Division Infantry Commander.

Top Algerian military officials warmly received him.

During his visit, Gen Kainerugaba is set to hold discussions with his Algerian counterpart, General Saïd Chanegriha, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army.

He is also expected to engage with other senior military leaders from Algeria.

As Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, Gen Kainerugaba's visit aims to bolster Uganda’s defence ties with Algeria, focusing on enhanced military cooperation and strategic partnerships.