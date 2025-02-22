Gen. Kainerugaba on how Byanyima, Museveni’s relationship ended

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has spoken out about how the relationship between President Yoweri Museveni and Winnie Byanyima came to an end.

Gen Kainerugaba, who is a son of President Museveni, was reacting to a post by Next Radio, which quoted Byanyima as saying:

"It was a normal relationship with President Museveni. It had some challenges, and I left it, but it is not relevant to the political discussion."

However, Kainerugaba, who is also the senior presidential advisor on special operations, dismissed Byanyima’s account, saying:

"There was NOTHING normal about your relationship with my father. You found a happy home and tried to wreck it. You're a DISASTER of a woman!! You didn't leave. Mzee kicked you out of the house in December 1986, dragged you to the car while you were crying and sent you to your parents."

Byanyima, who is the UNAIDS Executive Director, recently announced that she is working on a book in which she plans to discuss aspects of her past relationship with President Museveni.

She made the revelation on X while responding to a discussion on NBS TV, where veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda diverted from the topic of Dr Kizza Besigye’s alleged illegal detention to bring up her past ties with Museveni.

"If it is really of interest to him, he should wait for my book, it is an interesting story!" Byanyima posted on X.