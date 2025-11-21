Man dies while vandalising high-voltage power tower in Mukono

A suspected vandal died on November 19, 2025, when a high-voltage electricity pylon collapsed on him in Nakapinyi, prompting police to search for the rest of the group involved.

A man died on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, after a high-voltage electricity pylon collapsed on him in Nakapinyi Village, Kasenge Parish, Nama Subcounty.

Police say he was part of a group vandalising the tower and was trapped in the metal bars as it came down.

His identity is still unknown, but police believe it could help them track down the rest of the group.

Preliminary findings show the vandals were cutting a transmission tower connected to the Namawojolo sub-station.

A second tower, about half a kilometre away, was also damaged.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, said identifying the dead man will assist in pursuing the other suspects.

A joint team from the Electricity Regulatory Authority and the police visited the scene, spoke to residents and documented evidence.

Police are working to safely remove the body for a post-mortem and continue the search for the remaining suspects.

Authorities have warned the public against interfering with electricity infrastructure, calling it dangerous and illegal, and vowed to prosecute anyone involved.

