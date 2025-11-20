Mesach Semakula speaks on son Delan, Carol Nantongo engagement

Legendary singer Mesach Semakula has welcomed his son Delan’s choice of a wife and blessed his engagement to singer Carol Nantongo.

Delan and Nantongo made their relationship public yesterday after he asked her to be his wife.

Sources say they have been together privately for over eight years, since 2017, and plan to wed next year. The news surprised many.

On Instagram, Nantongo wrote: “The last slide is the year our journey began. Young, intentional, and full of hope. Eight years later, it still feels like yesterday. I couldn’t have found a better partner. I found my person, and today I get to call him my fiancé.

“Our love story has been shaped by growth, partnership, and commitment. This ring represents the journey we’ve walked together. Seeing you step into this moment with a ready and whole heart affirms the life we’ve built side by side. To my future husband: You are my heart.”

Carol and Delan

Meanwhile, Mesach Semakula said on Facebook that he has watched Nantongo’s love for his son grow over the years.

He expressed joy and pledged full support as the couple begins their new chapter.