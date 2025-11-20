Advertisement

Gloria Bugie: Why I can't date married men

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:25 - 20 November 2025
Singer Gloria Bugie has dismissed claims that she is romantically involved with married men, saying she has no interest in sharing a partner.
Bugie, whose music career continues to grow, has been the subject of online gossip for months. The rumours started after some fans questioned why she has no publicly known partner.

She denied the allegations during a recent interview, stressing that she prefers a relationship where she is the only woman.

“I can never be a co-wife. I want to be the only one. My body, nyash, figure and everything. I can’t accept that. I can never date a married man,” she said.

Gloria Bugie is riding high on success after acquiring a new set of wheels for herself.
Who is Gloria Bugie?

Bugie, real name Gloria Busingye, is the firstborn in her family. She discovered her singing talent in primary school, where she joined singing competitions and the school choir.

Her stage name, Bugie, is a shortened version of her surname.

She was born in Rwanda and raised in Uganda, where she worked her way into the music industry at a young age. She says both her parents supported her talent morally and financially.

Bugie moved to Uganda for secondary school, where she met Route Entertainment producer Eli Arkhis, who recognised her potential and helped build her music foundation.

She released her first song, Fire, in 2019, followed by Only You, both produced by Arkhis.

She has since worked with several producers, including Izo Pro, Yo Kuki and Daddy Andre, who produced her track Bankyawa. Bugie is currently signed under Hit Boss Management.

