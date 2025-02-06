Former USAID Chief warns Trump against agency shutdown amid Uganda's Ebola outbreak

Dr. Atul Gawande, former head of Global Health at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has expressed grave concerns over the recent decision to shut down USAID operations, particularly in countries like Uganda currently grappling with an Ebola outbreak.

Speaking to Fox News, Dr. Gawande noted the indispensable role USAID plays in global health security.

"What is happening right now is dangerous for the United States and humanity," he stated. "These are people shutting down an agency, having no clue about the work that is being done."

Dr. Gawande said despite operating on a budget "half the size of a typical American hospital," USAID has been instrumental in responding to and containing 21 serious outbreaks of deadly diseases over the past four years, many of which posed potential threats to the United States.

Impact on Uganda's Ebola Response

Uganda is currently facing an Ebola outbreak in its capital, Kampala, with confirmed cases and fatalities reported.

The World Health Organization has allocated $1 million from its contingency fund to support rapid response efforts.

Dr. Gawande expressed concern that the cessation of USAID activities in Uganda could hinder critical interventions necessary to control the outbreak.

"There is an Ebola outbreak right now in Uganda that is killing people, and all USAID activities in that country have been shut down. That work is critical, and it is not happening," he warned.

Broader Implications of USAID Shutdown

The decision to place nearly all USAID staff on administrative leave and shut down its Washington offices has sparked outrage and anxiety both domestically and internationally.

The move, influenced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and supported by billionaire Elon Musk, aims to review and restructure aid programs to align with national interests.

Dr. Gawande cautioned that such actions could have dire consequences beyond the immediate Ebola response.

He noted that USAID's global programs support 20 million HIV patients, including 6.5 million children, who rely on the agency for life-saving medications.