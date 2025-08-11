Former minister Mary Karooro Okurut is dead

Former Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister and former Bushenyi Woman MP Mary Karooro Okurut has died.

Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut was born on December 8, 1954 in Bushenyi District.

She emerged as one of Uganda's most distinguished educators, authors, and politicians, leaving an indelible mark on the country's intellectual and political landscape.

Okurut received her elementary and secondary education at Bweranyangi Primary School and Bweranyangi Girls' Senior Secondary School.

After completing her A levels at Trinity College, Nabbingo, she proceeded to Makerere University, where she obtained a BA in Literature in 1977 and an MA in Drama in 1981.

Her academic career began immediately upon completing her master's degree. She started lecturing at Makerere University in the Department of Literature in 1981, maintaining her status as lecturer until 1993.

Transitioning into government service, Okurut served as press secretary to the Vice-President of Uganda from 1994 to 1996.

Between 1996 and 1999, she worked as Commissioner in the Education Service Commission within the Ugandan Ministry of Education.

Her government career progressed when she served as press secretary to the President of Uganda from 1999 until 2004.

In 2004, Okurut entered elective Ugandan politics. She served as Bushenyi District's Women Member of Parliament from 2004, taking over after Bernadette Bigirwa died, and continued until 2020, serving three solid terms.

Her parliamentary career was distinguished by her advocacy for women's rights and education.

Okurut's ministerial appointments reflected her versatility and competence. She served as Cabinet Minister for National Security from 1 March 2015 until 6 June 2016.

She was then appointed Cabinet Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister on 6 June 2016.

She also served as National Coordinator for the Sustainable Development Goals agenda.

Beyond politics, Okurut was a prolific author, writing novels that explored women's experiences and challenged social taboos.