Fallen ISO boss Brig Oluka’s wealth source explained

Brig Gen Charles Oluka, the late Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO), is set to be laid to rest today, Sunday, February 2.

Following his passing on Wednesday however, the deceased has been the subject of intense online debate following the circulation of images of his lavish multi-storied mansion.

The home is located in Katuvu village, Kajjansi, Wakiso district.

Many Ugandans questioned how a career soldier and intelligence officer could afford such a home on a government salary.

The speculation reignited discussions about the need for lifestyle audits of public officials, a proposal championed fervently by the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Betty Kamya.

A Lucrative Venture Beyond ISO

Despite concerns over Oluka’s wealth, new revelations indicate that his financial success was not solely dependent on his government salary.

Social media user Ian Gumisiriza provided insight into how Oluka and his wife, Harriet, built their fortune through labour exportation.

It was revealed that when Oluka was sidelined at ISO in 2017 under Col Kaka Bagyenda, he reportedly spent years at home with no official assignment despite receiving his salary.

During this period, his wife convinced him to venture into business, leading to the establishment of Harchar International Labour Agency Ltd.

The company, named after Harriet and Charles, describes itself as a leading recruitment and labour exportation firm that places Ugandans in jobs both within and outside the country.

According to its profile, Harchar operates in over 10 countries, including the USA and Canada, providing skilled and competent Ugandans with employment opportunities abroad.

Oluka is listed as the Executive Director, a position he held alongside his intelligence career.

Calls for Lifestyle Audits Revived

The images of Oluka’s residence prompted some social media users to renew calls for lifestyle audits of public servants, arguing that government officials should be held accountable for their wealth.

However, President Yoweri Museveni previously rejected the idea of applying such audits to UPDF officers, stating that the national army would internally handle its own soldiers.

This position has left questions over whether military officers’ financial dealings will ever be scrutinised in the same way as those of other public servants.

Burial Arrangements Underway

Brig Gen Oluka passed away on Wednesday at Seguku Hospital, and preparations for his burial are currently in progress.