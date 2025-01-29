Uganda mourns sudden passing of Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka

Ugandans have flooded social media with messages of mourning following the sudden death of Brigadier General Charles Oluka, the Director General of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO).

Gen. Oluka passed away on Wednesday evening, January 29, after being rushed to Seguku Hospital for treatment.

The tragic news has left many in shock, with several public figures expressing their condolences.

Daudi Kabanda, the Kasambya County Member of Parliament and Secretary-General of the Patriotic League of Uganda, shared a heartfelt message on X: “May your soul rest in peace, Brig. Charles Oluka.”

Faruk Kirunda, the senior presidential assistant on press and mobilization, also took to X to express his sorrow: “Sad news coming in of the sudden death of the Director General, Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka. He died at Seguku Hospital where he was rushed this evening. Details to follow... May his soul rest in eternal peace!”

Former Minister Mike Mukula expressed his deep sadness, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic and devastating demise of our beloved comrade Brigadier General Charles xRay Oluka (RIP). The Director General of ISO. A true epitome of humility and courage, a great patriot and nationalist. I mourn his loss with his family and our gallant UPDF.”

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, also shared his condolences: “With sadness, I’ve learnt of the death of Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka, Director General, Internal Security Organisation. Brig. Oluka was such a fine gentleman who enhanced teamwork and raised the profile of ISO. His dedication to work and commitment to his country were unrivalled. My condolences go to his dear wife and family, H.E @KagutaMuseveni, the @MODVA_UPDF, and the ISO fraternity. May Brig. Oluka’s soul rest in eternal peace.”

The co-founder of Galaxy FM and TV reflected on the harsh reality of death: “Death is cruel. So sad to learn of the sudden passing of Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka, the DG of ISO. Last year, he was happy, got married, and welcomed a baby, only for him to be gone now. So sad! May his soul rest in peace, and may God comfort his family!”

Henry Basaliza, who worked closely with the fallen General, also paid tribute: “Oh no, what a sad day in our nation to learn about the passing of my good friend Brig. Charles Oluka, Director General of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO). I have had the privilege to meet, interact, and work with many outstanding men and women whose achievements and visions represent the very best of what Uganda has to offer. I am proud to bear witness that Brig Oluka stood head and shoulders among the finest of these exemplary public servants. It has been an extraordinary privilege to work closely with him, to benefit from his wisdom, experience, and insights. He served his nation with admirable commitment.”