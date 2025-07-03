Breaking: Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies car crash days after his wedding

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has tragically passed away following a car accident in Spain, according to reports from Portugal.

The 28-year-old died in a crash in Zamora, located near Spain's north-west border with Portugal.

Reports indicate that Jota died together with his brother Andre also a professional footballer, when the vehicle they were travelling in came off the road in the province of Zamora and burst into flames.

Jota, who had earned 49 caps for Portugal, had recently married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, just two weeks before the incident.