Dr. Matovu, recent graduate, runs to replace Ssegirinya in Kawempe

Dr. Ismael Matovu, a 25-year-old graduate who recently completed his Bachelor of Science in Medicine and Surgery at Makerere University, is among the 14 candidates vying for the Kawempe North parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.

The election will fill the vacancy left by the late Muhammad Ssegirinya, who passed away on January 9, 2025.

Dr. Matovu has outlined a comprehensive plan to address some of the most pressing issues in the constituency, including unemployment, poor healthcare standards, and inadequate infrastructure.

“The biggest challenge in Kawempe is unemployment,” said Matovu. “We need policies that promote social-economic transformation for our people. This includes enhancing financial literacy, vocational training, and industrial development.”

At the core of Dr. Matovu’s campaign is his focus on creating opportunities for youth. He proposes establishing vocational institutes in every parish, a move he believes will empower young people to become job creators rather than job seekers, thereby tackling the high unemployment rates in the area.

“I will collaborate with stakeholders such as the central government, Buganda Kingdom, and civil society organisations to ensure that every parish has a vocational institute. This initiative will address the overwhelming unemployment levels in Kawempe,” Matovu explained.

In addition to job creation, Matovu has committed to advocating for better healthcare and improved infrastructure in the constituency. His vision includes raising community health standards and addressing Kawempe’s persistent drainage challenges, which have long hindered the area.

Dr. Matovu also plans to push for fair wage policies, particularly for labourers, many of whom, he claims, are exploited with wages that do not reflect the work they perform. “I will advocate for continued support for the elderly, marginalised groups, and policies that combat labour exploitation,” he emphasised.

Voters in Kawempe North will head to the polls in early March to elect a new parliamentary representative to replace the late Muhammad Ssegirinya.

On Monday, January 29, the Electoral Commission (EC) officially released the electoral roadmap for the by-election. The election process will run from January 27 to March 13, 2025, culminating in the selection of the new Member of Parliament for Kawempe North.

Muhammad Ssegirinya, the former MP for Kawempe North, passed away on January 9, 2025, at Lubaga Hospital following a prolonged illness. A member of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Ssegirinya was a vocal opposition politician renowned for his advocacy on social issues affecting the people of Kampala.