Church, government pay tribute to Pastor Sarah Kimuli

The born-again faith in Uganda is reeling from the shocking death of Pastor Sarah Kimuli, wife of Apostle Michael Kimuli of Christian Discipleship Ministries International (CDMI) in Kololo.

Sarah passed away on August 11, 2025, following a sudden health complication.

The news of her death was announced by her husband, Apostle Michael Kimuli, on Monday.

A vigil was held at the CDMI church in Kololo on the night of her passing, drawing a large number of mourners from both the religious and public spheres.

A Legacy of Love and Compassion

At the vigil, several speakers offered emotional accounts of Pastor Sarah Kimuli's kindness and compassion.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe delivered a particularly poignant tribute, recounting how he was a street child who had just attempted suicide when he was taken in by Pastor Sarah and her husband.

"Sarah became my mother," he said, recalling how he lived in their home while he attended school.

Bugembe spoke of her constant encouragement and revealed that she was the first person to listen to his songs as he composed them.

He also shared that just the Saturday before her passing, she and her children had attended his 20th anniversary concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel, buying a table for three million shillings and celebrating his success.

Other speakers, like Alex Mitala, expressed disbelief at her sudden passing, noting they had recently been with her at a party.

Deceased: Pastor Sarah Kimul,

Tributes from Public and Government Figures

Jolly Kaguhangire, the former CEO of the Uganda Investment Authority, questioned the suddenness of her death, saying, "This landed like a shell, and I wondered if God wants us to get scared."

She questioned why a good person would be taken in such a manner, urging the community to remain strong.

Colonel Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Investor Protection Unit shared a personal story about her relationship with Pastor Sarah.

"I met Sarah when I had just joined the army. She was full of life, love, and compassion," Nakalema said.

She credited Pastor Sarah with offering her guidance on courtship and marriage and even praying for her to find a husband.

Nakalema concluded her tribute by calling for prayers for Apostle Kimuli and his family, noting that the entire church and country have been hit by the loss of such a "powerful and loving woman."

An official vigil is scheduled for August 12 at CDMI Mulawa-Kira, followed by a farewell service on August 13.