Bugembe reveals Miss Uganda beauty queen who was his high school crush 

Pastor Wilson Buganda spoke out yesterday about a beautiful girl he had a crush on (and aggressively pursued) while in secondary school.

He was so determined to make her his girlfriend that he fulfilled all her demands, although their love never materialised.

The Worship House Senior Pastor identified this girl only as Diana, whom he met at Highway College, Makerere in 2006.

He had just joined the school on a full bursary from the school owner, the late Stephen Mbogo.

The Miss Uganda Connection

“It was at this school that I found a girl who looked so beautiful. I said this girl is going to be my girlfriend,” he recalled.

“She was so beautiful; she even contested for Miss Uganda and was among the top runners-up. Her name was Diana.”

Diana Alinaffe was one of the contestants in the Miss Uganda 2007, having been crowned Miss Uganda, Western Region. In 2008, she was selected among the instructors of that year’s pageant.

Conditions and a Path to Faith

Speaking on Saturday at Victoria University, Pastor Bugembe said that in his pursuit of Diana, she gave him tough conditions, which he followed to the letter.

“I told her I liked her and she told me that I should come to the Church every wednesday for fellowship. She said she would accept me only if I attended 6 fellowships.”

“I attended all of them and went back to her. She said I have to attend ten more, which I did. This drew me to church a lot because I always looked foward to meeting her.”

As an adolescent and former street kid, however, Bugembe was not serious about the Church and God. He and his friends, he recalls, were “back benchers” in fellowship and always gave the preachers a headache.

He says he always blamed God for taking his parents and siblings, which forced him onto the streets.

A Change of Heart and Direction

But one Sunday, he decided to give his life to Jesus, and from that day, he says, his life turned for the better.

He felt more relief and joy in his heart.

Bugembe says it was because of this that he decided to give up pursuing Diana.

“I went to her and told her it was okay, I would stop pursuing her,” he recounted.