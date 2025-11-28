Advertisement

Weasel Manizo points out Canary Mugume’s rookie mistake 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 14:51 - 28 November 2025
With Ugandans from all walks of life still weighing in on the specular public fall out of journalist Canary Mugume and his wife Sasha Ferguson, singer Weasel Manizo was not to be left out.

The former Good Lyfe sought to point out one rookie mistake made by Mr Mugume during one of the stand offs with his now estranged wife.

In a clip shared by Ms Fegurson, Mugume can be seen standing directly in front of her running vehicle in pouring rain, supposedly to prevent her from driving off.

Recounting from his own recent misfortune, Weasel said this would be a big mistake to make 

He wrote, “Bro, watch out next time! Don't stand in front of the car otherwise you will learn the hard way. Sorry my bro Canary!,” he wrote.

Sandra Teta and Weasel Manizo

In August this year, Weasel was nearly rendered a cripple after he was run over by  his partner Sandra Teta

Sandra knocked Weasel with her car, a Mercedes Benz number UBH 178 Y, at Shanz Bar in Munyonyo after an altercation.

He was admitted to Nsambya Hospital with a fractured leg.

To date, the singer walks with difficulty following the incident 

