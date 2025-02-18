Byanyima narrates Besigye's condition after visit, says he hasn't eaten in 5 days

Winnie Byanyima, the wife of detained Ugandan opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye, has issued a fervent call for his immediate release, citing his deteriorating health and inhumane detention conditions.

In a statement released on Monday, February 17, Byanyima detailed her recent visit to Besigye's prison cell, describing the harrowing environment and his alarming physical decline.

"I visited Kizza Besigye in his prison cell today. He was lying on a small bed that occupies the whole length of the room. A pile of old newspapers & 2 old cardboard boxes next to his bed left room for one stool to sit on," she recounted.

Byanyima described navigating through multiple locked doors along a "dark and narrow corridor" to reach Besigye's cell, which she was informed is designated for suspected terrorists.

Expressing deep anguish, she noted, "It was very painful to find Kizza Besigye in such humiliating circumstances."

Highlighting his critical condition, Byanyima stated, "Kizza Besigye is weak, has lost alarming weight, and is dizzy—he hasn’t eaten in 5 days."

She condemned his detention as "not just illegal... it is kidnapping," and demanded President Yoweri Museveni and his son, the army chief, to release him immediately, emphasizing, "He is a citizen with rights—just like them!"

Byanyima also refuted claims made by Information Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, who had recently visited Besigye and suggested he was in good health.

She asserted that Besigye "neither invited nor consented to seeing Mr. Baryomunsi," alleging that a prison officer forced the minister into the room.

Byanyima accused Baryomunsi of acting as "nothing more than a PR officer for Museveni and his son’s sinister kidnap scheme."

Dr. Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and prominent critic of President Museveni, was arrested in November 2024 under contentious circumstances.

His detention has drawn widespread condemnation from opposition figures and human rights organizations, who argue that his arrest and incarceration are politically motivated.

The Supreme Court of Uganda ruled on January 31, 2025, that trying civilians in military courts is unconstitutional. Despite this ruling, Besigye remains detained at Luzira Maximum Security Prison, raising concerns about judicial independence and the government's adherence to the rule of law.