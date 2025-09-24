Byabakama on the spot over Museveni campaign posters at EC site

As the Electoral Commission concludes the nomination process of presidential candidates today, Wednesday, September 23, questions have emerged about its impartiality.

The commission is being accused of favouring the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who is contesting for the seventh time.

One of the candidates, Gregory Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), raised concerns about campaign posters of President Museveni which he said he found at the EC’s Lubowa site.

Addressing the press before his nomination, Muntu said the posters raised doubt about the commission’s independence.

We have questions about the Commission’s connection to candidate Museveni because even as you are coming in here to the Lubowa offices, his posters are right outside

We are going to ask the commission if I can also bring my own posters here.

Museveni's campaign posters at Entebbe International Airport

This follows reports on social media that President Museveni’s posters were cited at Entebbe International Airport, sparking outrage from sections of the media.

The EC Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama, while speaking to Al Jazeera News on related electoral issues, ruled out claims of the commission being biased and controlled by the Executives in government.

Byabakama advised candidates with complaints to always engage the commission for proper engagements.

Other cases

Last month, opposition leaders in Entebbe, accused the military of removing their posters ahead of the 2026 General Election, leaving ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) materials intact.

The group claimed the move was aimed at creating the false impression that the opposition has little support in the area.

They said the vandalism is part of a broader pattern of political intimidation.

The leaders presented supporters who said they had been arrested or assaulted while putting up campaign materials for National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, who is expected to challenge President Museveni in 2026.