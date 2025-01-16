Bobi Wine tasks Kivumbi to mend NUP ties with Buganda

The President of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has charged the newly appointed party Vice President for Buganda, Hon. Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, with the critical task of stabilising the party’s relations with Mengo.

Speaking at the party headquarters on Thursday, Bobi Wine instructed Kivumbi to work on restoring NUP’s relationship with the Buganda Kingdom and unifying the party’s base in the region.

The NUP leader raised the issue of the strained relationship between NUP and the Buganda Kingdom officials, which he partly blamed on the actions of Kivumbi’s predecessor, Mathias Mpuuga.

Bridging the Rift with the Buganda Kingdom

The former Vice President, according to Bobi Wine, had isolated the party from the Kingdom instead of fostering unity.

“We have had a challenge because we love the Kingdom. But the problem was that the previous Vice President, instead of uniting us, got us isolated by the Kingdom,” he said.

“We are sending you to bridge and unite us again with the Kingdom. We ask that you improve our relations with the throne.”

Bobi Wine also requested that Kivumbi take a message of reassurance to the Kingdom, stressing that NUP members remain loyal to the Kabaka and that those speaking negatively about the party should not be mistaken as its representatives.

Strengthening NUP’s Relationship with the Muslim Community

Beyond rebuilding ties with Buganda, Bobi Wine also tasked Kivumbi with reinforcing NUP’s relationship with the Muslim community in Uganda.

He expressed concern over the unfair treatment of Muslims under the current government, particularly in the justice system.

“When Muslims are arrested for an offence here, they are presumed guilty until they can prove their innocence,” Bobi Wine lamented.

“We oppose that, even though we are not in government yet. If we have a Deputy President who is a Muslim, the Muslims must feel that.”

The opposition party, he said was committed to standing with the Muslim community and ensuring that they feel represented and valued within the party.

In addition to his other responsibilities, Kivumbi was also assigned the duty of advocating for the release of NUP supporters who have been arrested and detained for political reasons.

A new dawn

Kivumbi’s appointment as NUP’s Vice President for Buganda follows the removal of Mathias Mpuuga, who was dismissed from the position last year amid corruption allegations.

The reshuffle, announced by NUP Secretary-General David Lewis Rubongoya, is part of a broader restructuring within the party aimed at strengthening its leadership ahead of the 2026 general elections.