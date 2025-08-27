Among beats Kadaga with 92.8% to become NRM National Vice Chairperson

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has defeated First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga to become the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Second National Vice-Chairperson (Female).

According to results declared on August 21, 2025, by Dr Tanga Odoi, Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, Among polled 11,680 votes, representing 92.8 percent, against Kadaga’s 902 votes (7.2 percent).

Out of 12,582 total votes cast, Among secured the highest, making her the duly elected 2nd National Vice-Chairperson (Female).

Among wins NRM CEC seat against Kadaga

The NRM voted for Central Executive Committee (CEC) members at its National Delegates’ Conference at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other winners include former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo, who was elected NRM flagbearer for MP Older Persons in the Eastern Region. He defeated incumbent Dominic Gidudu Mafabi, the current Minister of State for the Elderly.

Rtd Lt Moses Mushabe won as NRM (CEC) National Chairperson of the Veterans League.

President Museveni suspended elections for the NRM Entrepreneurs League after allegations of bribery and irregularities in the contest between businessmen Hassan Basajjabalaba and Ceasar Mulenga.

Ann Ruyondo Lumumba won as Secretary of Finance for the NRM Women's League. Adrine Kobusingye was elected National Chairperson of the NRM Women's League.

Arinaitwe Rwakajara won as Workers MP flagbearer and Chairperson of the Workers League, Shafik Mwanje was elected Chairperson of the PWDs League, and Penina Busingye Kabingani became Chairperson of the Elders' League.

ADVERTISEMENT