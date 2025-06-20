AIGP Mwesigwa concerned about lethal training for Police cattle theft unit

AIGP Frank Mwesigwa, Director of Operations at the Uganda Police Force, has called on officers in the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) to exercise restraint and professionalism during their field operations.

Mwesigwa, this week, expressed worry over the lethal tactics that the members of the unit receive during training, saying this should not be replicated in the field.

During the graduation ceremony, where 112 officers successfully completed a three-month induction course, Mwesigwa expressed his discomfort with the display of heavy weaponry and what he referred to as the "killer team" formations.

ASTU trainees showcased their newly acquired skills in the use of powerful weapons PKM machine guns.

While acknowledging the importance of equipping the officers with necessary skills to address the challenges of livestock theft, Mwesigwa cautioned against using such forceful demonstrations in the field.

"I saw the assault teams and weapons, and I also saw what you call a killer team," he said.

"Please do not take those things into the field. Your presence should have an impact, but not cause fear."

AIGP Frank Mwesigwa, Director of Operations at the Uganda Police Force

ASTU's Role in Livestock Protection

The ASTU is deployed in different parts of the country to tackle the rising issue of cattle rustling in Uganda, particularly in regions like Karamoja, Teso, and Sebei, where livestock is not just an asset but a livelihood.

The unit's mandate includes ensuring peace and order while also protecting livestock from theft, a problem that has plagued many rural areas for years.

AIGP Mwesigwa noted that the training had equipped the officers with essential skills and tactics for their duties, but emphasised the importance of professionalism in carrying out these roles.

"We expect you to perform your duties professionally when you go out there," he stated,