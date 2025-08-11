5 entry-level jobs you can apply for today in Uganda

Looking to kick-start your career or explore a new role? Several companies in Uganda are hiring for entry-level positions right now.

These jobs offer opportunities to gain experience, earn an income, and build valuable skills that can set you apart in the job market.

Office administrative assistant/receptionist

RMF Engineering Contractors Limited is hiring an office administrative assistant with just two years of experience.

You will provide administrative support to management, direct guests, manage company emails and calls, and keep the reception area neat. The role also includes attending meetings on behalf of the managing director, maintaining office records, offering secretarial support, and ensuring the office runs smoothly.

You may also provide logistics support for staff, travel to sites to collect information, and handle other tasks as assigned.

Technical sales executive

Codemark Uganda Ltd is looking for a technical sales executive.

In this role, you will lead the company’s sales and business growth efforts. This includes managing key client accounts, finding new business opportunities, and meeting sales targets. You will build strong customer relationships, understand their needs, and offer the right solutions.

You will also work with internal teams to keep customers satisfied and help grow the company.

Social media marketing officer

Kubiika Microfinance Ltd is hiring a social media marketing officer.

The company wants someone to plan, manage, and monitor the company’s social media strategy to boost brand awareness, engage clients, and support business growth.

The ideal candidate will be creative, analytical, and up to date on social media trends and tools, with experience in financial services or customer-focused industries.

Female receptionist

Glazer Health Care Ltd needs a female receptionist.

You will greet patients, manage the front desk, schedule appointments, maintain patient records, assist with registration, handle billing, and coordinate with staff.

You will also keep the reception tidy, provide admin support, and ensure confidentiality and professionalism at all times.

Graphics designer

HuperBallo Graphics is hiring a Graphics Designer with at least two years’ experience.

You will create high-quality visual designs, including logos, brochures, banners, social media graphics, and other promotional materials.

