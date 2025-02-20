100,000 jobs to be created in BPO sector as government unveils new policy

The Ugandan government has taken a big step on Thursday in positioning the country as a top Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) destination with the official launch of the Uganda BPO Policy and Publicity Campaign.

The policy, spearheaded by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, aims among others to create over 100,000 jobs in the sector by 2030.

The launch event, held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, was presided over by Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, alongside Permanent Secretary Amina Zawedde and other key stakeholders.

The new BPO Policy is designed to:

✔ Strengthen private sector participation in outsourcing services.

✔ Empower youth and women by creating job opportunities.

✔ Foster public-private partnerships to enhance sector growth.✔

Ensure equitable opportunities for marginalised groups.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Baryomunsi termed BPO as a viable solution for Uganda’s rising graduate unemployment.

While thousands of students graduate annually, the minister noted that they often lack the additional skills needed to be competitive in the outsourcing industry.

"Graduating is one thing, but being employable in the BPO sector is another. Our youth need extra training to meet international standards," he said.

The Minister also noted that the government’s role is to create a supportive environment for the industry, ensuring affordable internet, reduced tax barriers, and access to digital devices for BPO workers.

According to Ambrose Ruyooka, Commissioner of Research and Development at the ICT Ministry, Uganda has a unique advantage in the BPO sector due to:

✔ A large English-speaking workforce – Uganda’s proficiency in English surpasses that of India, a global BPO leader.

✔ A young and educated workforce – Uganda produces more graduates than any other country in the region.

✔ Strategic time zone – Uganda’s location allows it to serve clients from America, Europe, and Asia efficiently.

✔ Cost-effective operations – The country’s growing internet penetration and lower operational costs make it attractive for international BPO firms.

The BPO industry is projected to be worth $52 billion globally by 2030, and Uganda is aiming to secure a significant share of this market.

"If this policy had been in place five years ago, we would be at a different level today," noted William Bazeyo, Chairman of the BPO Council, adding that the policy will now provide the necessary framework for growth.

Addressing International Investor Concerns

For years, international BPO companies have been hesitant to invest in Uganda due to uncertainty in policy frameworks.

However, Permanent Secretary Amina Zawedde assured that the new policy offers legal protection for both employers and workers, making Uganda a more attractive destination for BPO investment.

"For the last 20 years, President Museveni has spoken about the potential of BPO. Now we have a framework that ensures Uganda is ready," she said.

The policy also aims to boost non-tax revenue, bringing in millions of dollars through call centres, data entry jobs, and back-office services.

In addition to launching the BPO Policy, the government unveiled a national BPO Publicity Campaign. This initiative will:

✔ Promote Uganda as an ideal outsourcing destination.

✔ Showcase successful local BPO companies.

✔ Encourage more Ugandans to join the digital workforce.

The BPO sector in Uganda has already seen success. For instance, NFT Uganda, a single company, has generated $115 million in revenue over the past 15 years.