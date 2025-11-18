Allan Kasujja on why Muhoozi could be Uganda’s most transformational leader

Speaking on a recent podcast, Kasujja articulated a conviction born of a long-standing, close friendship, stating the General could be "Uganda’s transformational president, probably more than anyone else in Uganda’s history.

Ugandan journalist Allan Kasujja, who recently concluded a thirteen-year tenure with the BBC, has offered a glowing assessment of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, boldly tipping him to be the country's next great reformer.

“He will be Uganda’s transformational president, probably more than anyone else in Uganda’s history,” he said.

Kasujja is a personal friend of the First Son and in the interview, he described their relationship as one of deep personal understanding and respect.

“He is my elder brother whom I have a lot of love and respect for. I know him deeply and we have had hours and hours of conversation. I understand where he has come from,” the journalist shared.

Asked what he makes of Gen Muhoozi’s motivation, Kasujja said the 50 year old has a vision for a country where stability is paramount.

“His vision is for a prosperous Uganda where everybody has a stake and can thrive. These are the conversations we have had. There are very few people who go to bed and wake up thinking about Uganda and he is one of them. There is nothing else he is doing other than focusing on this country, on its stability and peace.”

Allan Kasujja

Clarity of Military Mission

The former BBC presenter pointed to Muhoozi’s professional record as the true measure of his character.

In his military roles, he said, the General has introduced a level of efficiency and decisiveness previously unseen.

“You just have to see what he has done with the responsibilities that have been given to him,” Kasujja argued.

He noted that conversations with high-ranking officers in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) reveal a new operational clarity.

“When you talk to the generals in the army, they will tell you, ‘now we know that decisions are made here. At the end of the meeting, we know where we are going with this.’”

Given Uganda’s current trajectory, Kasujja believes the country needs someone who can make the right, decisive moves.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

The Presidential Project Put on Hold

Muhoozi Kainerugaba has long been widely regarded as the presumptive successor to his father, President Yoweri Museveni, having openly declared his intention to stand for the presidency in 2026 and mobilised popular support through the is political out fit, the Patriotic League of Uganda

However, in the run up to the 2026 election, the General, who currently serves as Chief of Defence Forces, officially announced he would not appear on the 2026 ballot paper, instead fully endorsing his father for a seventh term.

The General’s political visibility has been constantly challenged by the controversy surrounding his social media activity.

Muhoozi is notorious for making frequent and highly inflammatory posts on X (formerly Twitter), often making diplomatic waves and sparking intense public debate.

These posts have included threats to invade neighbouring Kenya, and controversial comments directed at opposition leader Bobi Wine, even after his father, the President, offered public apologies for some of the statements.

Work Speaks for Itself

Kasujja, however, views this entirely differently. He suggested that the negative association with Muhoozi’s name comes purely from his lack of interest in public relations (PR).

He is "not interested in PR" and doesn't feel the need to explain himself in interviews.

The journalist compared the General and his father, suggesting Muhoozi is “cut out of the same cloth” as the President who has instilled a culture within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) that their actions must speak for themselves.

They have instilled a culture of ‘we do not talk about ourselves. We let our work speak for itself,’” he said.