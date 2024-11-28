Conversessions season 3 kicks off with Iryn Namubiru

Tusker Malt Conversessions is back in action, and it’s kicking off with a bang! None other than Uganda’s queen of soulful ballads, Iryn Namubiru, will grace the stage to set the tone for an exciting six-month celebration of Ugandan artistry and craftsmanship.

Known for her captivating stage presence and timeless music, Iryn’s performance promises to be a treat for fans.

“You’ve been humming ‘Nkuweki’ for years, wondering about the emotions behind ‘Sembera,’ and secretly wishing to hear Irene spill the tea on her journey. Well, the wait is over! Join us this Sunday for an insightful first episode,” said Patience Aguti, Project Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

In this week’s episode, Iryn will not only serenade viewers with her timeless hits but will also delve into the stories behind her music and answer long-held fan questions.

Want to know the inspiration behind her electrifying concert earlier this year? Curious about how she keeps her music fresh? You’ll find all this and more in this unmissable premiere episode.

Having wowed fans with her sold-out concert earlier this year, Iryn Namubiru remains a beloved icon in the local music scene. Fans can expect heartfelt renditions of hits like ‘Nkuweki,’ ‘Sembera,’ and ‘Eddiba,’ reimagined in Tusker Malt Conversessions’ signature acoustic style. The show will also offer a rare opportunity to hear Iryn discuss her creative journey, the inspiration behind her music, and her enduring impact on Ugandan music.

“Iryn Namubiru embodies the essence of Ugandan music, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her launch Season Three of Tusker Malt Conversessions. This platform continues to celebrate the artistry and hard work behind the music, and as Tusker Malt Lager, we are proud to stand ‘Behind the Craft’ of our local talent,” added Aguti.

Tusker Malt Conversessions has grown into a beloved property, adored by Ugandan music lovers for its ability to showcase raw talent and foster deeper connections between artists and their fans.

Now entering its third season, the series has become a staple of Uganda’s music culture, celebrated for spotlighting authentic artistry while keeping fans at the heart of every performance.