Will Georgia’s tourist industry suffer due to the country’s protests?

The Caucasus country of Georgia has been in the news recently, following an election that many disagreed with. This has caused protests and violence, and this may hinder tourism to the nation. Let’s take a look at what’s going on and what it could mean.

What’s going on in Georgia?

Georgia is currently going through a period of unrest and turmoil. The nation, which was historically in the USSR, has had a tense relationship with Russia, their northern neighbour. There was even a short war in 2008 and there are two disputed territories that both Russia and Georgia claim as part of their countries.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Georgia’s relationship with Russia has intensified, although there hasn’t been any actual fighting.

Election of Mikheil Kavelashvili

In December 2024, Mikheil Kavelashvili - a former Manchester City footballer - was inaugurated as Georgia's president.

His election was facilitated by a parliamentary electoral college dominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party. This is the first time a Georgian president has been chosen by officials rather than a public vote.

Outgoing pro-Western President Salome Zourabichvili has refused to vacate her position, citing alleged election rigging and pledging to continue representing Georgia internationally. This standoff has intensified political tensions within the country.

Media freedom and safety

Reports indicate that opposition journalists in Georgia are facing targeted attacks by riot police and pro-government groups. These assaults, often resulting in injuries, appear to be deliberate attempts to intimidate and suppress independent media.

Over 70 journalists have reportedly been attacked with impunity - this has raised serious concerns about press freedom and safety in the country.

Public protests and EU relations

The biggest tensor has been the government's decision to suspend the process of joining the European Union, which is a popular goal in the country.

The ruling Georgian Dream party's actions have been met with widespread demonstrations in Tbilisi and other cities, with citizens expressing their desire for closer ties with the EU. The government's crackdown on these protests has drawn criticism from international observers and human rights organizations.

LGBTQ+ rights

The Parliament has also approved a "Law of Family Values and Protection of Minors," which prohibits public expressions of LGBTQ+ identity - which coincided with the horrific murder of Kesaria Abramidze, a transgender model and presenter.

Potential challenges for tourism

In the last few years, Georgia has become a popular tourist destination - but these new developments certainly pose some challenges.

While no government has yet issued warnings against travelling to the nation, protests and uprisings have caused it to be in the news.

Here are some ways that Georgian tourism could be challenged:

Political instability: Ongoing protests and political tensions, particularly the backlash against perceived election rigging and concerns about democratic backsliding, may deter international tourists. Visitors might perceive Georgia as less safe or politically unstable.

Shift away from EU integration: If Georgia moves further away from the European Union, it could affect the ease of travel for European tourists. Policies on visas, flight routes, or investments in tourism infrastructure might shift based on these geopolitical changes. Georgia currently offers long visas but may shift away from this with the new government. This could mean a move from the digital nomad culture that the country has become famous for.

Perception of human rights issues: The government’s hardline stance on LGBTQ+ rights and reported suppression of press freedom might negatively impact Georgia's image, especially among liberal or socially conscious travellers. Members of the LGBTQ+ community may not feel safe in Georgia and favour more liberal destinations instead. -

How this could affect Georgia on a more local scale

Georgia’s tourist industry has been increasing in the last few years, and Forbes mentioned that it’s one of the top 11 countries that rely on tourism the most.

Hotels, such as Rooms and Radisson Blu in Tbilisi, that generally cater for international tourists, could see demand lessened. This lack of income could affect everyone down to independent tour guides and local restaurants in tourist areas.

Batumi is one of the most popular and welcoming cities in Georgia, sitting on the Black Sea. If tourism was to decrease, the city's hotels, restaurants and casinos (Batumi is famous for them) may suffer, with tourists choosing to stay at home and use a casino website instead.

This could, of course, significantly affect the country’s GDP as a whole.

However, if the main issue is urban unrest, more tourists may head to Georgia’s nature - for example, to regions like Svaneti or Tusheti. There is a chance that hotels, guesthouses and guiding companies in more rural locations could see an uptick, or at least stability, in visitors who want to spend less time in the cities.

Final thoughts

Georgia has been through a lot of turmoil in its history, largely due to its position between Europe, Asia, Russia and the Middle East. It’s likely that these difficult times will also pass, but the popular goal of becoming an EU member does now seem further away than a few months ago.