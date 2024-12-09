What to know about the mysterious trees that move on their own

Trees that can move? How? It might sound like something out of a magical story, but there’s a real-life tree that seems to do just that.

Found in the rainforests of Central and South America, the Socratea exorrhiza, also known as the "walking palm," has caught the imagination of scientists and explorers for many years.

Unlike other trees, this fascinating palm is said to have the ability to "walk" slowly across the forest floor. Of course, it doesn’t move like animals or people do, but its broom-like roots give it an edge in adapting to its environment. If you're curious about how a tree could possibly move, why it does so, and what scientists think about it, keep reading to discover the secrets of this mysterious plant.

What makes the walking palm special?

The Socratea exorrhiza is no ordinary tree. Its most striking feature is its stilt-like roots that extend above the ground. These roots, which look like wooden legs, allow the tree to anchor itself in different locations. The idea is that when the ground underneath becomes unstable or shaded, the tree slowly grows new roots toward a sunnier or more stable spot, while old roots die off. Over time, it appears as though the tree has "walked" to a new location.

How far can it move?

While the concept of a walking tree sounds incredible, its movement is not exactly fast. Reports suggest that the tree might "move" up to a few centimetres per day, which can add up to a few metres over the course of a year. This slow pace allows the walking palm to adapt to changes in its environment, ensuring it gets enough sunlight and nutrients to survive.

Why does it move?

The main reason behind this unique adaptation is survival. In the dense rainforests where the Socratea exorrhiza grows, competition for sunlight is fierce. If another tree grows taller and blocks its light, the walking palm may "move" to a better spot. Similarly, if the soil beneath it becomes unstable, the tree can anchor itself in firmer ground to avoid toppling over.

The science behind it

Not all scientists agree that the walking palm truly moves. Some researchers believe the tree’s ability to "walk" is more of an illusion. They argue that the growth of new roots and the death of old ones might make it seem like the tree is moving when it’s actually just adapting to its environment. However, the idea of a walking tree continues to intrigue both scientists and nature lovers.