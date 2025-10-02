Ugandan pharmacists’ minimum salary set at Shs 2 Million

The Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) has issued a mandatory directive setting the minimum professional fee for pharmacists at UGX 2,000,000 net monthly pay per practice setting.

The body threatened severe penalties including suspension of members that do not adhere to this standard pay with immediate effect.

The groundbreaking resolution, passed at the PSU’s Annual General Meeting on September 26th 2025, aims to enforce fair remuneration across Uganda’s healthcare landscape, immediately affecting both practicing pharmacists and the organisations that employ them.

Dr Lutoti Stephen, Secretary of the PSU, said this baseline salary is effective immediately and is binding under a PSU byelaw, which is subject to the Pharmacy and Drugs Act.

Upholding Professional Standards and Economic Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

The PSU noted that standardising professional fees is vital for “recognising the expertise and critical services pharmacists provide,” linking adequate compensation directly to better professional satisfaction, retention, and quality service delivery.

Furthermore, the resolution anchors itself in the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, specifically invoking Article 40, which addresses economic rights.

According to the communique, the UGX 2 million figure represents the base remuneration for professional services only and must be complemented by additional benefits that should be negotiated separately.

The UGX 2 million figure represents the base remuneration for professional services

Mandatory Compliance and Contract Adjustments

ADVERTISEMENT

The PSU has made it clear that adherence to this new minimum standard is non-negotiable.

All pharmacists are now required to provide a copy of their employment contract, reflecting compliance with the UGX 2,000,000 minimum, when applying for their annual membership and practice certificates.

For those currently working under pre-existing agreements, the Society has advised them to review and amend their contracts with their employers promptly.

The Full Package: Beyond the Base Salary

While the UGX 2 million is the new mandatory net floor, the PSU detailed a range of supplementary benefits that employers are expected to offer in line with existing labour laws and professional agreements.

ADVERTISEMENT

These benefits, intended to complement the professional fee, include essentials such as transport and housing allowances, comprehensive medical insurance for the pharmacist and potentially their dependents, and structured leave entitlements.