The 5 most expensive phones you can buy in 2025

Some mobile phones have become more than just communication devices—these phones are crafted from premium materials, feature cutting-edge technology, and often come with a hefty price tag that only the ultra-wealthy can afford.

If you’ve ever wondered which phones are the most expensive in the world, here are the top five phones:

1. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond Edition - $48.5 Million

The Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond Edition tops the list with an astonishing price of $48.5 million. This iPhone is the epitome of luxury, as it comes with a massive pink diamond embedded in its back panel. The phone’s casing is crafted from 24-carat gold, and the diamond adds both beauty and value to this already expensive device. Only a few models exist, making it an incredibly rare collector’s item.

2. iPhone 6 “Diamond Rose”

The iPhone 6 “Diamond Rose” is a true work of art. It is hand-crafted and limited in production, ensuring its place as a unique collector’s item. The materials and design make it not just a phone, but a high-end piece of jewelry. Key Features include 22-carat rose gold body, 53 diamonds, including a 7.4-carat diamond on the home button. It is extremely rare and handcrafted.

3. Goldvish Le Million

Le Million was released in 2006 and soon became a Guinness World Record holder for being the world’s most expensive phone at the time. Its defining feature is its distinctive shape. Designed by Emmanuel Gueit, the handset is made with 18 carats of white gold and encrusted with 120 carats of VVS-1-graded diamonds. Only three units of the eccentrically shaped phone were ever made, two of which were bought by unnamed businessmen. It is priced at $1.3 million.

4. Vertu Signature Cobra

Priced at $310,000, this phone features an 18-carat gold and stainless steel casing with a cobra design adorned with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds. It's a limited edition with only a few units produced.

5. Supreme Goldstriker iPhone 3GS

Priced at $3.2 million, this iPhone is made with a 22-carat gold body and adorned with 53 diamonds, including a 7.1-carat diamond on the home button. It's a limited edition handcrafted by designer Stuart Hughes.