How to know if your Yaka meter is updated

To upgrade your Yaka meter, you need to purchase units and receive three sets of 20-digit tokens, separated by semicolons. These tokens must be entered in the order provided. When inputting the tokens, ensure there is a four-second interval between each entry. According to Umeme, the first two tokens are meant to upgrade your meter, while the third token represents the actual Yaka units you purchased.

The process varies slightly depending on the type of meter you own. For Conlog meters, the tokens are automatically accepted after they are input. However, for Itron, Inhemeter, and Hexing meters, you are required to press the Enter button after loading each token. It is essential to input all previously purchased tokens before proceeding with the upgrade. Failure to do so will result in the system rejecting any Yaka tokens purchased before the upgrade.

To confirm whether your Yaka meter has been successfully upgraded, the steps depend on the meter version. For Hexing meters, pressing 873 followed by the Enter button will display a digit. If the digit is 02, your meter is upgraded; if it shows 01, it has not been updated yet. For Conlog and older meters, you can press #005# to check the status. If the screen displays R2:T2, the meter is upgraded, while R1:T2 indicates it is still outdated.