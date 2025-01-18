Here are 5 sexually transmitted diseases you should watch out for in 2025

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) remain a pressing public health concern, with millions of new infections recorded annually. While statistics for 2025 are not yet available, recent data underscores the enduring impact of these conditions.

Here is an exploration of five prominent STDs, their effects, and how you can protect yourself.

1. Chlamydia

Chlamydia, one of the most widespread bacterial STDs globally, continues to pose significant challenges. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 129 million new cases were recorded in 2020. The infection is often asymptomatic, particularly in women, which allows it to spread undetected.

Untreated chlamydia can lead to serious complications, such as infertility and pelvic inflammatory disease. The condition is treatable with antibiotics, yet its silent nature underscores the importance of regular screening, especially for young individuals under 25.

2. HIV/AIDS

HIV/AIDS remains one of the most severe global health challenges, affecting approximately 38.4 million people as of 2021, according to UNAIDS. Advances in treatment, particularly antiretroviral therapy (ART), have transformed HIV into a manageable chronic illness.

However, new infections—1.5 million in 2021—continue to occur, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations, including sex workers and men who have sex with men. Stigma and limited healthcare access remain barriers to combating the epidemic. Preventative measures such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), condom use, and regular testing are essential in reducing transmission rates.

3. Gonorrhoea

Gonorrhoea is another STD of global concern, with the WHO reporting 82 million new infections in 2020. This bacterial infection has become increasingly worrisome due to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains, referred to as “super gonorrhoea.”

These strains present a significant challenge to treatment, heightening the importance of prevention. Unprotected sexual activity remains a leading cause of the infection’s spread, but consistent condom use and frequent testing can significantly mitigate risks.

4. Syphilis

Syphilis, once considered a disease of the past, has made a worrying comeback. The WHO documented 7 million new cases globally in 2020. Syphilis can cause severe complications if untreated, including organ damage and neurological issues. Its transmission from mother to child during pregnancy, known as congenital syphilis, is also on the rise, resulting in numerous cases annually.

Early detection through regular health checks and timely treatment with antibiotics are critical in addressing this resurgent threat.

5. HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

Human papillomavirus (HPV) remains the most common sexually transmitted infection worldwide, with nearly 80% of sexually active individuals contracting it at some stage in their lives. While most infections are harmless, high-risk strains can lead to cancers, including cervical, anal, and throat cancers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates indicate that cervical cancer alone claims over 300,000 lives annually. Vaccines against HPV have proven highly effective in reducing infection rates, but gaps in uptake persist, particularly in resource-poor regions.

Staying Safe in 2025

Prevention is paramount in combating STDs. Using protection, such as condoms and dental dams, reduces transmission risks significantly. Vaccines for HPV and hepatitis B are vital preventive tools, and regular screening is critical for early detection. Open conversations about sexual health and mutual responsibility among partners can further minimise risks.