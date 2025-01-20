Men typically have a shorter life expectancy than women, largely due to higher rates of chronic conditions.

Gender differences in health behaviors, such as smoking, alcohol and drug use, and occupational risks, contribute to this gap and as men age, these risks grow, leading to higher mortality rates.

Men are also 50% less likely than women to maintain a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which increases the risk of heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes.

The real question is: Do you want to live longer? If yes, then take the following proactive steps to monitor your health.

1. Eat Well and Stay Active

A balanced diet with lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats, combined with regular physical activity like brisk walking, is key to reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Stay hydrated, limit alcohol consumption, and avoid processed foods and excessive salt.

2. Visit the Doctor Routinely

Regular check-ups with a primary care physician are essential for detecting and managing health conditions early. Health screenings, such as for diabetes, high blood pressure, and mental health, should be part of your routine care.

3. Reduce sugar intake

Avoid sugary drinks, snacks, and processed foods. Opt for water or unsweetened beverages.

4. Choose whole grains

Replace refined flour products with wholegrain options for sustained energy.

5. Incorporate lean proteins

Include fish, poultry, eggs, legumes, and nuts to support muscle health.

6. Eat vegetables and fruits

Aim for colorful, nutrient-rich varieties, and limit high-sugar fruits like bananas and grapes.

7. Avoid unhealthy fats

Skip trans fats and industrial oils. Instead, use olive oil, avocado, or natural fats found in meat and fish.

Making these small, consistent changes can significantly improve your quality of life, maintain a healthy hormonal balance and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.