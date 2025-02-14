Chef’s Table returns with Chef Mally for an unforgettable dining experience

The much-anticipated Chef’s Table event, in collaboration with Singleton whisky, returns this Saturday, February 15, promising an exquisite evening of culinary artistry and fine whisky.

The experience kicks off at 7 pm at Kardamom & Koffee, offering an indulgent blend of flavours and craftsmanship.Leading this gastronomic journey is Jamal Jacobs, alias Chef Mally, a seasoned culinary expert renowned for his innovative approach to flavour and fusion.

With extensive experience as a private chef and consultant in some of Kampala’s top restaurants, Chef Mally has earned recognition for his ability to transform ingredients into unforgettable dining experiences.

“I live to tell the story of my ancestors who couldn’t. My African cuisine is served with only one ingredient – Love,” said Chef Mally.

For this edition of Chef’s Table, Kardamom & Koffee will be transformed into a haven for food lovers and whisky connoisseurs, as Chef Mally curates a three-course dining experience showcasing her passion for bold flavours and elegant pairings.

Christine Kyokunda, The Singleton Brand Manager at UBL, expressed excitement about the event, saying:“The Singleton and fine dining share a common philosophy – savouring every moment and every flavour. This partnership with Chef’s Table, featuring Chef Mally, brings out the best of both worlds. We are creating an experience that’s as smooth and memorable as our whisky, while also giving guests a beautiful experience.”

The evening’s menu promises a Caribbean-inspired taste journey, from delicate starters to decadent mains, culminating in a spectacular dessert, all expertly paired with Singleton whisky.

Beyond his restaurant expertise, Chef Mally is also a sought-after private chef, bringing his artistry to exclusive gatherings and events.