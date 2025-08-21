Chameleone agrees to end marriage as Daniella sets tough divorce terms

Singer Jose Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, has agreed to end his 17-year marriage to Daniella Atim.

Atim, who shares five children with Chameleone, filed for divorce in March this year.

The couple married on June 7, 2008.

Their marriage produced Abba Mayanja, 19, Alpha Mayanja, 16, Alba Mayanja, 13, Ama Mayanja, 11, and Zara Mayanja, 6.

In her divorce suit, Daniella Atim claimed she was neglected, unloved, and unsupported, leading to depression.

She also stated she was abandoned for five years while caring for herself and the children.

Atim is seeking custody, full ownership of their Seguku home in Makindye Division, Kampala, and continued support from Chameleone for herself and the children.

She also wants him to cover court fees.

The Jamilla hitmaker wants the Seguku home to remain a family property.

He also requests access to the children, whom he claims his wife has turned against him.

He believes both parents should contribute to the children's upbringing, as they are both working.

In response to Atim's divorce suit, Chameleone denied neglect, stating they both agreed to relocate the family to the U.S. in 2018.