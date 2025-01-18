5 ways to identify a stingy guy on a first date

The first date is often a mix of excitement and curiosity, but it can also reveal a lot about someone’s personality—particularly their generosity. While being stingy may not always be a deal-breaker, it’s helpful to recognise the signs early.

Here are five subtle ways to spot a stingy guy during your first outing.

1. He Chooses the Cheapest Option Without Considering You

If he suggests a venue or activity and it seems like the main motive was how cheap it is, that could be a warning sign. For instance, taking you to an overly budget-friendly spot without asking for your input may indicate he prioritises saving money over creating a memorable experience.

2. He Constantly Complains About Prices

It’s normal to mention if something feels overpriced, but if he spends most of the date grumbling about costs—whether it’s the menu, transport, or drinks—it might point to a stingy nature. A date should be about enjoying each other’s company, not a running commentary on expenses.

3. He Makes No Effort to Cover the Bill or Insists on an Uneven Split

Splitting the bill is perfectly acceptable if both parties agree, but if he doesn’t offer to cover even a small portion or suggests an unfair division, it might be a red flag. On a first date, many men will want to make a good impression by showing some effort.

4. He’s Overly Concerned About Getting His Money’s Worth

Does he spend the evening scrutinising the portion sizes or demanding freebies? While being financially savvy is reasonable, focusing excessively on squeezing value out of every penny during a date can be a sign of stinginess.

5. He Avoids Small, Spontaneous Gestures

First dates are often marked by thoughtful gestures, such as offering to buy you a drink or picking up the taxi fare. If he avoids even minor acts of generosity, it might signal a reluctance to invest effort into the relationship.

Generosity isn’t solely about spending money; it’s about thoughtfulness and effort. While being frugal isn’t necessarily a bad thing, there’s a fine line between being mindful of costs and being stingy.