5 effective ways to prevent suspicious text messages and emails

In today’s digital age, receiving suspicious text messages and emails has become increasingly common.

These messages often aim to steal personal information, spread malware, or scam unsuspecting individuals.

Protecting yourself from such threats is crucial to safeguarding your privacy and security.

Here are five professional strategies to help you prevent and manage suspicious communications:

Enable spam filters and security features

Most email providers and mobile carriers offer built-in spam filters and security features designed to detect and block suspicious messages.

Ensure these features are activated on your devices and accounts. For emails, mark suspicious messages as spam to train your filter to recognise similar threats in the future.

For text messages, consider using third-party apps that provide advanced spam-blocking capabilities.

Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments

Suspicious messages often contain malicious links or attachments that can compromise your device or steal sensitive data.

Avoid clicking on any links or downloading files from unknown senders.

If the message appears to be from a legitimate organisation, verify its authenticity by contacting the company directly through their official website or customer service channels.

Strengthen your passwords and enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Weak passwords make it easier for cybercriminals to gain access to your accounts and send fraudulent messages on your behalf.

Use strong, unique passwords for each account and update them regularly.

Additionally, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever possible to add an extra layer of security.

This ensures that even if your password is compromised, unauthorised access is prevented.

Be cautious with personal information

Cybercriminals often use phishing tactics to trick you into revealing sensitive information, such as passwords, credit card numbers, or Social Security details.

Be cautious about sharing personal information online, especially in response to unsolicited messages.

Legitimate organisations will never ask for sensitive data via text or email.

Stay informed and educate yourself

Cyberthreats are constantly evolving, so staying informed about the latest scams and tactics is essential.

Regularly educate yourself on common phishing techniques, such as fake invoices, urgent requests, or impersonation of trusted entities.