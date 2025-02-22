There’s something magical about the allure of a pristine beach: the sound of the waves gently lapping against the shore, the feel of soft sand beneath your toes, and the promise of peace and relaxation in a stunning natural setting. Whether you're an avid traveller or someone simply looking to unwind, there are beaches around the world that offer breathtaking beauty and unforgettable experiences.

From hidden gems to famous stretches of coastline, here are the 10 most beautiful beaches to visit before you die.

1. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

With its powdery white sand and impossibly turquoise waters, Grace Bay in the Turks and Caicos Islands is often ranked among the world’s top beaches. Situated on Providenciales, this idyllic stretch of coastline offers an escape from the hustle and bustle, with calm, clear waters perfect for swimming, snorkelling, or simply basking in the sun.

The surrounding coral reefs also make it a haven for divers, while its serene beauty makes it a perfect spot for relaxation.

2. Whitehaven Beach, Australia

Located in the Whitsunday Islands, Whitehaven Beach is one of the most photographed beaches in the world. Its 7 kilometres of silica sand, which is 98% pure, feels almost like talcum powder beneath your feet.

The vivid contrast of the white sand and the clear blue waters is nothing short of spectacular. Accessible only by boat, seaplane, or helicopter, Whitehaven offers an escape into nature that’s hard to match.

3. Anse Source d'Argent, Seychelles

On La Digue Island in the Seychelles, Anse Source d'Argent offers a picture-perfect beach with striking granite boulders, palm trees, and crystal-clear waters. The beach’s calm, shallow waters make it ideal for snorkelling and swimming, while the surrounding lush vegetation adds to its appeal.

Known for its natural beauty, this beach has often been used as a backdrop for advertisements and films, but its magic is best appreciated in person.

4. Navagio Beach, Greece

Also known as Shipwreck Beach, Navagio Beach on Zakynthos is one of the most dramatic and picturesque beaches in the world. It’s surrounded by towering cliffs, and its sparkling waters have earned it a place in the hearts of travellers worldwide.

The beach is named after the wreck of a smuggler’s ship that now rests on its shore, adding an element of intrigue to its already breathtaking beauty. Accessible only by boat, this beach remains a must-see for those seeking adventure and stunning scenery.

5. Matira Beach, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Matira Beach is the epitome of a tropical paradise. Situated on Bora Bora, this beach is renowned for its turquoise lagoon, soft white sand, and swaying palm trees. The warm, shallow waters make it perfect for swimming and snorkelling, where you can spot vibrant fish and rays.

The beach is also home to a number of luxury resorts, offering the ultimate in relaxation and indulgence. It’s a place to disconnect from the world and immerse yourself in pure natural beauty.

6. Playa Paraiso, Cuba

If you dream of an untouched, unspoiled beach, Playa Paraiso in Cuba is a place that feels like paradise. This relatively quiet beach, located on Cayo Largo del Sur, is known for its soft, powdery sand and clear, warm waters.

The beach is less developed than some others in the region, providing a sense of tranquillity and seclusion. It’s a perfect spot for swimming, sunbathing, or taking a leisurely walk along the shore, all while surrounded by the natural beauty of the Cuban coast.

7. Banana Beach, Thailand

Nestled on the island of Ko Phi Phi Don, Banana Beach is a hidden gem that’s often overlooked by tourists. Surrounded by lush greenery and crystal-clear water, this beach is perfect for snorkelling and relaxing under the shade of palm trees.

The calm and tranquil atmosphere make it a great escape from the busy tourist spots, allowing you to experience Thailand’s natural beauty in a more intimate setting.

8. Playa del Amor, Mexico

Known as the Hidden Beach, Playa del Amor is tucked away on the Marieta Islands off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This secluded beach is located inside a large cave, and the only way to access it is by swimming through a small opening in the rocks.

The beach itself is surrounded by lush jungle, and its crystal-clear water is perfect for swimming, snorkelling, and kayaking. The isolation of Playa del Amor adds to its allure, making it one of the most unique and beautiful beaches in the world.

9. El Nido, Palawan, Philippines

El Nido, located in the Palawan archipelago, is home to some of the most spectacular beaches in the world. With dramatic limestone cliffs, clear turquoise waters, and fine white sand, El Nido offers a tropical paradise unlike any other.

The area is perfect for island-hopping, diving, and snorkelling, with vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life. Whether you’re looking for adventure or simply a tranquil spot to relax, El Nido has it all.

10. Maya Bay, Thailand

Made famous by the film The Beach, Maya Bay on Ko Phi Phi Leh is an iconic destination that draws travellers from around the globe. Surrounded by towering cliffs, this crescent-shaped bay boasts pristine sand and crystal-clear water.

While the beach was once closed to allow it to recover from over-tourism, it has since reopened with regulations in place to preserve its beauty. Maya Bay remains a must-visit for anyone seeking paradise on earth.