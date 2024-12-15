Sheilah Gashumba's One Man, One Bottle party to elevate Kampala's nightlife

Kampala’s nightlife is poised for a significant elevation this December with the announcement of a premium partnership between Don Julio tequila and Sheila Gashumba for the highly anticipated One Man, One Bottle party. The event is scheduled to take place at Aura on Sunday, December 22.

The collaboration was officially revealed on Friday, December 13, during a press conference held at Ruby Lounge in Bugolobi. Both Don Julio and Gashumba committed to delivering an event that promises unparalleled sophistication and exclusivity.

“This partnership with Don Julio is a game-changer,” Gashumba stated. “Working with such a globally renowned, premium brand signifies that we are setting extraordinarily high standards for One Man, One Bottle. I am especially proud because Don Julio is a drink I personally love and enjoy. This combination sets the tone for the high-level experience we aim to provide,” she added.

The event aims to offer an upscale atmosphere celebrating the finer things in life, appealing to guests who appreciate luxury, culture, and unforgettable moments. According to Simon Lapyem, Innovations Manager at Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), the focus of this partnership is to create an event that epitomises premium quality and class, while leaving lasting memories.

“The One Man, One Bottle event is a blend of trendsetters, tastemakers, exhibitionists, and party enthusiasts who know how to have a great time. At Don Julio, we take pride in being part of such exceptional experiences that are as outstanding as the tequila we produce. This partnership feels natural as it represents a cultural highlight on Uganda’s social calendar,” Lapyem remarked.

The press conference also provided Gashumba with an opportunity to address a recent viral Snapchat post that garnered mixed reactions from the public. Known for her bold approach to event promotion, Gashumba confidently clarified the post, maintaining civility.

“I made that post while enjoying myself in a top club in South Africa. I witnessed the high-quality experience they offered and wished to bring that same allure to The One Man, One Bottle party. My post was about introducing international elements to my event, such as having international dancers and bottle girls at every table,” she explained.

Gashumba further elaborated on the purpose of her frequent travels abroad, stating: “People often ask why I travel so much. I travel to gain firsthand experience of different party atmospheres in various destinations and I love trying out some of these experiences back home.

"During my travels, I have built valuable friendships with amazing individuals, many of whom are girls who will be travelling from different countries across Africa, Europe, and the US to support me. Creating unique experiences that attract party lovers from around the world is part of the magic of what we do.”

This year’s lineup boasts an exciting roster of entertainers, including international Afrobeat sensation Afro B, alongside top Ugandan DJs such as DJ Jose, DJ Vans, and Selector Jay.