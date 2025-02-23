VIDEO: Janie Namukasa apologises to Chameleone after Shs100m demand

Media personality Janie Namukasa has apologised to Jose Chameleone after sharing false information about him.

In a TikTok video on February 23, Namukasa admitted that the claims she made were untrue.

"The people who gave me that information, we later realised, were fighting Jose Chameleone," she said.

She wished the Badilisha singer a quick recovery and looked forward to his return. "I'm really sorry for hurting your feelings, Jose Chameleone," she added.

Namukasa, who works at Radio 4 and shares entertainment content on YouTube and TikTok, had claimed on February 18 that Chameleone had been arrested in the U.S. for allegedly assaulting Juliet Zawedde, his host.

However, it later emerged that the singer had been admitted to hospital for pancreatic surgery.

Chameleone responded that evening with a TikTok video, warning against spreading falsehoods.

He revealed that Abitex, a well-known events promoter, had sent him Namukasa’s video, which left him deeply concerned.

"People like Namukasa should stop spreading baseless rumours. Such actions have serious consequences," he said.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Chameleone reassured fans that he was awaiting surgery and would share updates. He also expressed gratitude to those praying for his recovery.