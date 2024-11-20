Balaam rehires Andrew Kyamagero for Radio 4

Media personality Andrew Kyamagero has made a return to radio, joining Radio 4, owned by Balaam Barugahara, the State Minister for Children and Youth Affairs.

Kyamagero, who recently departed from NTV Uganda, announced that his new show, Omutu Wawansi Live, will premiere on December 2. The show will be syndicated across Barugahara's other radio stations, including Radio 7 in Masindi and Radio 8 in Masaka. It will air from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Kyamagero previously worked at the Ntinda-based Radio 4 before leaving in 2018. He also has prior experience with Galaxy FM.

Andrew Kyamagero's departure from NTV Uganda in September marked the end of a significant chapter in his career. He announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), expressing heartfelt gratitude to the station and its audience.

"Thank you for trusting me to bring the news that defined who we are... Tonight marks my last bulletin," he wrote. "It’s been an honour and privilege to serve you all," he added in his emotional farewell message.

Kyamagero, who became a familiar face on the morning show and delivered the daily 9pm news, contributed greatly to the station during his tenure. His time at NTV, which began in 2018, was a notable highlight of an illustrious media career spanning over a decade, with previous roles at Galaxy FM and Radio.

Beyond journalism, Kyamagero has made a lasting impact through his charitable efforts. He has worked with organisations such as the Keddi Foundation to support vulnerable communities in Uganda. In 2018, he founded the Omuntu Wawansi Initiative, a programme dedicated to engaging men and boys in improving health, socio-economic, and gender-related outcomes across the country. Through this initiative, he champions gender-transformative approaches, encouraging men to take active roles in creating positive change within their homes and communities.