Skylanta claims ‘cheating, manipulation’ in new song after rumoured break up with Kansiime 

Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime has left fans and followers concerned after sharing a cryptic message on social media, hinting at a possible break-up with her long-time partner, musician Abraham Tukahiirwa, popularly known as Skylanta.

Kansiime suggested in the post that she may have given too much in a relationship only to receive little appreciation in return.

“One day, somebody you sacrificed so much for will turn around and say they never asked for it, and it will hurt because they will be right

“And that day has come for me, but regardless, we move. Love must be loved. I am love. Today marks a new era for me. 16th February 2025,” she wrote.

Skylanta, in what appeared to be a response to Kansiime’s post, simply commented, “Life is most important.”

New song hits on trouble

Just a week ago, Skylanta released a song titled Ex, which tells the story of a past relationship filled with frequent arguments and dishonesty.

He described this woman as “heartless like a landlord” and "unfaithful."

“She had like four besties. Her phone never rings when she’s at home,” goes some of the lyrics.

He goes on to narrate how he suffered silently until he decided to share his pain with a friend named Bruno, who advised him to move on from the promiscuous woman.

While it remains unclear whether the song is autobiographical, fans have begun to connect the dots, interpreting it as a subtle indication of trouble in their relationship.

Kansiime and Skylanta have been together for several years, starting their relationship about a year after her divorce from her first husband, Gerald Ojok in 2017. The couple welcomed their son, Selassie, in 2021, and their love story has often been in the public eye.

Celebrities Offer Support

Following Kansiime’s emotional post, several celebrities and friends rushed to offer their love and encouragement.

Renowned model Judith Heard wrote, “A new era means new blessings, new strength, and new beginnings! Whatever this season brings, know that you are deeply loved, and God is guiding your steps. Keep shining, my love.”

Media personality Martha Kay added a simple but heartfelt message, “I love you my Anne.”

Actress Cleopatra Koheirwe expressed her concern, saying, “I am anxious 😢😢 Let me even call you. But nevertheless, YOU GOT THIS SIS & GOD GOT YOU!”