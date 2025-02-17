Sheilah Gashumba relates to Anne Kansiime's post as breakup rumours swirl

Sheilah Gashumba has described Anne Kansiime’s recent Instagram post, which sparked speculation among fans, as relatable.

"Such a deep statement!! So relatable 😫😔❤️ Sending you love and hugs in ur new era," Gashumba commented on the post.

On Sunday, February 16, Kansiime took to Instagram to share a quote that read:

"One day, somebody you sacrificed so much for will turn around and say they never asked for it, and it will hurt because they will be right."

She accompanied the quote with a caption that hinted at personal struggles:

"And that day has come for me. But regardless we move. Love must be loved. I am love. Today marks a new era for me."

Actress and filmmaker Eleanor Nabwiso weighed in, commenting:

"The best peace I ever found in life is helping without expecting anything in return and not putting so much hope in people’s etiquette because we are all raised differently 😂"

Media personality Anitah Fabiola also shared her perspective: "Exactly why I don’t go out of my way for anyone unless I really want to. No regrets in choosing me."

Model and socialite Judith Heard added: "A new era means new blessings, new strength, and new beginnings! Whatever this season brings, know that you are deeply loved, and God is guiding your steps. Keep shining, my love ❤️"