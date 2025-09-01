Photos: Cindy's Royal Experience delivers night of music and nostalgia

Kampala’s Millennium Grounds were transformed into a kingdom of music and celebration for Cindy’s King Herself Royal Experience concert.

The event, held on a Friday night, drew thousands of fans eager to witness the performance.

The royal theme was evident from the start, as attendees were greeted by a Pilsner King photobooth featuring a majestic throne.

Pilsner King photobooth

To further set the celebratory tone, early arrivals were presented with a complimentary Pilsner King beer, adding to the festive atmosphere before the main show began.

The concert was curated by Talent Africa Group, ensuring a well-organised and engaging evening for all.

A Stage of Diverse Talent

The pre-show entertainment was a revolving showcase of talent, designed to build anticipation for the main act.

The crowd was energised by Dexta Rapper, who performed his viral "Daddy Wato Inni Wa" routine.

The tempo was then brought down by the soulful songstress Tracy Melon before being elevated once more by the fast-flowing rhymes of rapper Da Agent.

Tracy Melon at the show

A lineup of DJs, including the popular DJ Nimrod and LL, kept the growing sea of fans and revellers engaged as they eagerly awaited the grand entrance of the King Herself.

The King Herself Reigns Supreme

Making a grand entrance to the epic instrumental of the Game of Thrones theme, Cindy emerged alongside her court of dancers.

For more than two hours, the superstar demonstrated the skills and commanding stage presence she has honed over 22 years in the music industry.

Cindy Sanyu

She performed a series of her well-known hits, including "Ndi Mukodo," while Pilsner King beer flowed freely and complimentary Airtel Wi-Fi was provided to the crowd.

Her set also included collaborative tracks such as "Mwoto" with Karole Kasita and the more recent "See You Tonight" with Omega 256, with the crowd singing along to every word and cementing her enduring reign.

Royalty at The Royal Experience

A Nostalgic and Triumphant Reunion

The night reached a pinnacle with a surprise performance from Lillian Mbabazi and Jackie Chandiru, who joined Cindy on stage as members of their iconic group, Blu*3.

A wave of nostalgia swept through the audience as the trio delivered a flawless rendition of their classic hit, "Nsanyuka Nawe," a moment that reminded everyone of the timeless nature of great music.

Pilsner King Giveaways

Lillian Kansiime, representing Pilsner, commented that Cindy's authenticity and boldness resonated with their brand.