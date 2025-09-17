Omega 256 speaks out on man’s tattoo on her back

Songstress Omega 256, real name Shamim Murerwa, has addressed the widespread speculation surrounding a prominent tattoo on her back.

The musician, known lately as "Queen of the West," was believed to have a tribute to a romantic partner tattooed on her skin.

However, in a surprising reveal, she clarified that the portrait is, in fact, of her father.

Murerwa, whose career has been propelled by popular tracks like 'See You Tonight' (featuring Cindy Sanyu) and 'This Year', dismissed the rumours as ill-informed, stating, "I cannot make the mistake of having a tattoo of my man; I am not an amateur. Men are difficult, and I fear them."

Omega 256 has a tattoo of her dad

A Tribute to a Father's Love

The singer explained the meaning behind the artwork, expressing an immense amount of love and admiration for her father.

She reflected on the sacrifices he made, particularly after her mother's death and described how he single-handedly raised her and her two siblings

“There is a lot I have gone through with my dad. I just pray to God to bless that man and give him all he desires," she said.

The tattoo, she explained, was not done to show him but rather as a personal tribute to his unwavering love and dedication.

Omega 256’s Career Highlights

Omega 256 is signed to Diagram Evolution and has steadily built a reputation as a versatile artist.

Her career took off with her breakthrough single 'Ninterwa' in 2018, which was followed by other notable tracks such as 'Weekend' and 'Keeza'. She has also collaborated with other prominent Ugandan artistes, including on the hit song 'See You Tonight'.